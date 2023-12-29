KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KBR by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $55.10 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

