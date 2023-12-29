Komodo Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Komodo has a total market cap of $41.91 million and $836,415.65 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

