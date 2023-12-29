Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

