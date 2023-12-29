KRS Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 41.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 131,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.3 %

DLTR opened at $142.29 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

