KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.