Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,088 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 116.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 242,126 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 56,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSEA. Barclays decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 327,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,595 shares of company stock worth $349,014 in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSEA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.91. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $277.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

