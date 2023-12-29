Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 2,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

