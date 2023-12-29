Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.95. 64,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,855,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 3,071.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 3,073,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.