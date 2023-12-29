Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 41.8% in December

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 537,323 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,302,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 27,957.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 156,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

