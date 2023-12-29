Lindenwold Advisors INC Buys 23 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $593.57. 458,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,901. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.90. The company has a market capitalization of $270.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

