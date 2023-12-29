Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,068,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,753. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

