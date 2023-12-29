Lindenwold Advisors INC Increases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 333,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.36. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

