Lindenwold Advisors INC Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.34. 30,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.66 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.54 and a 200-day moving average of $373.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

