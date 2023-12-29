Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 162 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $474.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,908. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $478.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $9,768,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

