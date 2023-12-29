Lindenwold Advisors INC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $810.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,458. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $697.51.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

