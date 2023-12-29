LINK (LN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million

LINK (LN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. LINK has a total market cap of $238.22 million and $2.38 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $31.89 or 0.00074407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,469,891 coins. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

