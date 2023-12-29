LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

Insider Transactions at LiqTech International

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter worth $73,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.