LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 411,625 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 4.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

