Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

