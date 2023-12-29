Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $352.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

