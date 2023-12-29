Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

LMT stock opened at $451.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.98. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.