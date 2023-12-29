Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,562. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.