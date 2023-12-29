Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $509.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $513.50.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

