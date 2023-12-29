Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.90. Lyft shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 2,077,940 shares.

Specifically, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $4,047,972 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Lyft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lyft by 64.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.