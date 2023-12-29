Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGA. TheStreet cut Magna International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Magna International by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

