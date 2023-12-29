Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

