MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $870.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,803,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

