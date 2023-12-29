MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Decreased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.70. 25,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,443. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

