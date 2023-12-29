Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $498.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.72 and its 200-day moving average is $445.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $500.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

