Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Trading Down 3%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.02 and last traded at $117.01. Approximately 724,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 696,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

