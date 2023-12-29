Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 3.1%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 1,756,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,714,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,334,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

