MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 183,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,906. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

