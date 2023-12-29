MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $457.23. 56,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,505. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.74 and a 200 day moving average of $478.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

