MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

