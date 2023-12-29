MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.50. 1,920,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,570,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

