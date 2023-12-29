MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,431,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 91,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,715. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

