MCF Advisors LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

