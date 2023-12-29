MCF Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $310.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,405. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

