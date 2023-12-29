MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 11,919 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after acquiring an additional 939,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. 298,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,568. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

