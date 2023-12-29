MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,282. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

