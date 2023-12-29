MCF Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.11. 122,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.98. The company has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

