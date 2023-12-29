MCF Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $96.09. 584,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,753. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.