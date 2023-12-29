Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Invests $203,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,351 shares of company stock worth $10,801,735. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $194.01 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

