MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.22. 72,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

