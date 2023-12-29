Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 2.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,222.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,081.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,169.58. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

