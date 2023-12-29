MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 108.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MFV opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

