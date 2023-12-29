Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 2.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $109,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,092,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 450,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,905. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.