Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lowered by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,444. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

