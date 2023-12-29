Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in December

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 1,098,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,677.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

