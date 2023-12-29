Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 10.6% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. 266,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,443. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

